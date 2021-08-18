10 Low Sugar Fruits for Diabetes: Keeping a Watch on your Sugar Intake
Raspberries
This one is Nature’s gift to those who wish to have low sugar fruit; they can enjoy the above fruit in every way.
Strawberries
Strawberries are surprisingly low in sugar considering they taste so sweet and delicious. One cup of strawberries has about 7 grams of sugar.
Blackberries
Even blackberries also have around 7gms of sugar for one cup, you need not feel guilt whiling having it and bonus it contains lot of antioxidants.
Guava
You can slice them and eat guavas, including the rind. Few enjoy dipping them in salty sauces.
Kiwis
This fruit has a mild flavour and it adds lovely color to the fruit salad. Also you can eat the seeds and the skin. They contain Vitamin C and low in sugar.
Figs
Fresh figs have low sugar content than the dried ones. Hence those who are looking for low sugar fruit eat fresh figs.
Grapefruit
Grapefruit also a low sugar fruit, you can enjoy fresh grapefruit in a fruit salad or you even have the fruit itself.
Papaya
Among all the tropical fruit, papaya is lowest in sugar.
Avocado
An entire Avocado has about only one gram of sugar. It has got healthy fats, which will keep you full for longer period.
Oranges
This fruit boost vitamin C intake. A typical Naval orange fruit has about 12 grams of sugar each fruit and less than 70 calories.