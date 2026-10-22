10 things you do every day to make your hair healthier
Choose the proper shampoo.Use appropriate shampoo
Choose the right shampoo depending on the type of hair and scalp you have. Focus on washing the scalp and NOT the hair!
Never Skip Conditioner
The main purpose of conditioner is to soften hair, prevent tangling and to make hair more manageable, particularly middle-lengths and ends.
Don't give yourself a very hot bath or shower
Use lukewarm water when washing your hair. Excessively hot water can cause the scalp and hair to dry.
Don't let wet hair dangle in the wind
Wet hair is more easily broken. Towel dry (gently) and comb out with a wide tooth comb, working from the ends out.
Limit Heat Styling
The hair shaft can be damaged by frequent use of straighteners, curling irons and blow-dryers. Opt for lower temperatures and a heat protectant when styling.
Eat a healthy diet
Consume foods high in protein, vegetables, fruits and resources of essential nutrients. Deficiencies in certain nutrients can also cause hair loss and if you see unusual hair loss, consult your doctor.
Gently massage your scalp
This pre-treatment massage will help to make hair washing fun and relaxing. Avoid over rubbing and over pulling, as this can irritate the scalp and damage hair.
Wrap Hair in Plastic Tubes
Excessive and prolonged exposure can cause a negative impact on the quality and texture of hair. When outside for extended periods of time, wear a hat or proper hair covering.
Avoid Tight Hairstyles
Frequently wearing very tight ponytails, buns or braids can put stress on hair roots. Opt for less tight hairstyles to avoid tension and hair loss from traction.
Stick to same hair care routine
It is possible to have healthy hair through routine maintenance and not through some magic formula. Cut away damaged ends as necessary, use mild products and see a dermatologist if hair loss is severe or sudden.