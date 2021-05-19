12 Health Benefits of Eating Eggs

Eggs are tasty, they are inexpensive, they are versatile and they are easy to cook, here you can find the list of health benefits of eggs.
Nutritious treat
Eggs may be small in size, these consist a lot of nutrition and it can be an important staple in a well balanced diet. One large boiled egg has about 77 calories and it contains Vitamins A, B5, B12, D, E, K and B6.
Bones & muscles get stronger
Just mere one whole egg for an breakfast offers you about 6 grams of protein in your diet, the protein in essential building block for your body’s issues, which include bones, muscles, nails, skin and hair.
Eggs help lose weight
Eggs help boost weight loss, they are high in healthy protein. They help increase your metabolism. When you eat eggs, it helps suppress the hunger hormone; hence it leaves you more satisfied throughout the day.
Eggs help increase good cholesterol
Eggs raise cholesterol, yes, it helps raise good cholesterol (HDL) that reigns. HDL is a high density lipoprotein, it has been suggested that, elevated levels of HDL can lower the risk of both stroke as well as heart disease.
Eggs help reduce the risk of heart disease
Eggs contain heart healthy as well as heart disease preventing nutrients. Folate unsaturated fatty acids, Some B Vitamins, Vitamin E are found in eggs.
Eggs helps improve Eye Health
Eggs have Vitamin A; this is a very significant vitamin for eye health. The Vitamin A deficiency is the most common cause of blindness in children, even in developing nations due to its importance.
Eggs are good for brain health
Eggs have nearing to 125.5 milligrams of choline( which is nearing to ¼ of what you need), the choline is not only good for heart health even it is essential for the brain. The choline helps regulate the memory and the mood.
Eggs can help lower the risk of breast cancer
A study was conducted and the result revealed that, women who consumed minimum 6 eggs each week has a 44% reduction in the risk of breast cancer than women who ate fewer eggs.
Eggs are good source of protein
Protein is often referred as building block of the body, one egg consists nearing to 6.5 grams of protein, if you have 3 egg omelet, then you would be receiving about 1.5 grams of protein, this would about 50% of your daily limit. Hence, you are consuming about 250 calories.
Eating egg alongside your food is beneficial
When you add an egg to a salad, you would absorb more amounts of vitamins in the peppers, avocado, nuts and greens found in the dish. Eggs would give you a boost of protein.
Slows down the aging process
Eggs have antioxidants selenium, lutein as well as zeaxanthin, many believe these help protect the body from varied unstable atoms, which can damage cells as well as help speed up the aging process.
Boost your immune system
If you have one large egg, it contains nearing to quarter (22%) of your RDA of selenium, it is a nutrient, which helps support your immune system and it helps regulate thyroid hormones.