13 Natural foods to purify your blood
To have good health, it is important, that your blood is cleansed of varied toxins which may be present in your body.
Green leafy vegetables
Eating greens is considered as a natural way to purify your blood; this one is one of the best natural foods to purify your blood.
Avocado
The above fruit helps in removing toxins, which can destroy arteries from the blood.
Broccoli
Adding broccoli to your salads can be natural way to purify your blood.
Beetroot juice
Beetroot juice has the ability to increase the production of enzymes which can help naturally detoxify the body.
Jaggery
Jaggery helps in eliminating the clotted blood from the body aiding in purifying blood.
Lemon
Both, vitamins as well as minerals present in the lemon help detoxify your blood and it helps in overall body function.
Turmeric milk
Turmeric milk helps not only helps generate red blood cells as well as essential nutrients but they also act as a best blood purifier syrup.
Carrot
Carrots they make great snack any time and they are best food for blood purifier too.
Cayenne pepper
Cayenne pepper is a blood purifier food, it helps the body get rid of toxins.