7 Amazing Benefits of Palak Juice
Weight loss
Low in calories, fat and high in nutrients. It is perfect to include it in a weight loss diet.
Boosts immunity
Rich in vitamin C, it will help improve immunity and will greatly help prevent common health problems.
Bone health
Spinach is a good source of vitamin K which is essential for healthy bones.
Eye health
Spinach juice is rich in antioxidants that protects the eyes.
Skin
Spinach juice regularly will greatly prevent free radicals which is the main cause for premature skin ageing.
Gastric problems
Spinach juice is good for wound healing especially stomach ulcers. It also has a soothing effect on the stomach.
Inflammatory properties
Spinach juice also reduces inflammation and is good to take while suffering from any kind of inflammation.