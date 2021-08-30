7 Ancient Indian Habits, which Can Make You Healthy
The World is following ancient Indian traditions, because there are scientific reason behind those practices and positive health and wellness can be achieved.
Sitting on the floor
When you sit down and eat, your digestive system tends to break down efficiently. Both, bending forward and backward to pick food, helps gently massage your pancreas and also help in stimulating the digestive system.
Eating food with hand
When you start eating food using hands, all your senses get activated, you can smell, touch, taste, sound and see what you are eating. This also helps in elevating the experience of eating and hence you will always feel satisfied after eating using hands.
Keeping home, a footwear free zone
When you tend to wear footwear at home, you easily bring harmful bacteria or germ inside your home. It would affect your health without you even knowing about it. Hence avoid wearing footwear at home.
Sit and drink water
When you stand and drink water, excess fluids will accumulate in our joints, as per the health reports, in the future, this would lead to arthritis, hence it is best to avoid, drinking water while standing.
Cooking in earthenware
When you cook food in earthen ware, it will retain all nutrients and make it alkaline. And it also helps in distributing heat evenly, allowing it to cook better.
Morning cleanliness
Bathing and freshening up in the morning has a great significance as it helps in changing your complete outlook. Mostly you will find your parents and grandparents taking bath and then having breakfast.
Early dinner
Late night meals are only burdened for our bodies to digest and assimilate nutrients.
Cooking food at home
When you cook food at home, you tend to make healthy choices and even cleanliness is given much importance.
Drinking water from clay pots
Water kept in the fridge water is very chilled and water kept outside it too warm, but the water from matka offers perfect drinking water in the summer.