7 Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate
Chocolate is loaded with nutrients; it can positively affect your health.
Very nutritious
Dark chocolate has a high cocoa content, it is quite nutritious.
Rich in
They are rich in fiber, magnesium, copper, manganese and few other minerals.
Antioxidants
Loaded with organic compounds, which are biologically active and they function as antioxidants.
Improve blood flow and lower blood pressure
The bioactive compounds present in cocoa might improve blood flow in the arteries and they cause a small but statistically significant decrease in blood pressure.
Raises HDL (good cholesterol) and Protects LDL (bad cholesterol) from oxidative damage, at the same time increasing the HDL and improving insulin sensitivity.
Protects skin from sun damage
The flavanols present in cocoa can help improve blood flow to the skin and it also helps protect it from sun damage.
Improves brain function
Dark chocolate also helps in improving the brain function, thus increasing the blood flow, it contains stimulants such as caffeine and theobromine.
Savouring them
Maybe you can have a square or two after dinner and you can also try to savor them. You must consider making hot cocoa without sugar or cream.
Quality
You must choose quality stuff, dark chocolate having 70% or higher cocoa content.