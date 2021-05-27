7 healthy Juices to Consume Post Recovery from Covid-19
Individuals even after recovering from Covid-19, one must keep a strict eye on one’s immune system. Find a list of juices to consume post recovery from Covid-19 & improve your energy levels.
Tomato & mint juice
The above juice is a super antioxidant drink, it helps regularizing digestion, you need to blend 4 tomatoes and 2-3 sprigs of mint along with glass of water and then drink it.
Carrot, Beet, ginger, amla and lemon juice
To make the above juice, take 2 peeled carrot, 2 amlas, 1 beet and 1-inch ginger piece and add lemon to it. Your juice is ready.
Sweet lime, Green Apple and Pineapple
This juice is believed to be powerhouse of Vitamin C and calcium; it helps improve your immune system and aid in digestion as well.
Kiwi, orange and strawberry
This juice would boost your immune system, as it contains lot of antioxidants, it helps manage blood pressure and also prevent further sickness.
Turmeric, ginger, orange and lemon
All these ingredients contain immense amount of anti-inflammatory compounds, which have both antiviral as well as antibacterial properties.
Cucumber, spinach, celery, ginger, lemon
The above green juice helps in decreasing inflation and helps improve your digestion
Ash gourd, Amla and ginger juice
Ash gourd juice helps strengthen the respiratory process and helps in detoxifying the kidneys.
All the above juices help in improving the pH levels in your body and it also help boost the energy levels.
These juices also help in controlling the cholesterol and it contains high level dietary fiber and it does not contain saturated fats or sodium.