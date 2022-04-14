7 Ways to use Mint Leaves from your Garden
Mint ice Cubes
Put a leaf into each cube mold, and fill it with water. They add a little flavor to ice water and complement iced tea beautifully.
Chocolate mint leaves
Melt chocolate with butter and then brush, the chocolate mixture on half of the mint leaves
Mint Garnish
The vibrancy of the leaves adds color to the platter and makes the presentation appealing. Use them attached to their sprigs to tuck around meat, chops, or fish.
Minty salad or fruit
Add mint leaves to a green salad. The crisp flavor complements lettuce leaves, cucumber, and tomato well.
Mint tea
Steep a few leaves in hot water. Mint tea is delicious plain or with a squeeze of lemon. A cup can also help freshen your breath.
Minty Alcholic Beverages
Mokitos use mint and are a refreshing summer drink, you can also try a variation of lime or lemonade with Vodka and mint.
Vibrant mint leaves can add interest to a floral arrangement. Their soft, minty aroma can keep the bouquet smelling fresh.