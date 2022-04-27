9 best cooling food you need to try to beat the heat
Cucumber
Cucumber contains high amount of water content.
Watermelon
This fruit is loaded with anti-oxidant properties, it offers wonderful cooling effect on the body.
Curd
With curd, you can opt for varied options, you can either make buttermilk or lassi, or you can have raita or you can add it with fresh fruits.
Coconut water
Coconut water has cooling properties, which helps you fight cancer.
Mint
Mint not only helps keep your body cool, but it also helps offer refreshing effect on your body.
Green leafy vegetables
Do not over cook leafy vegetables, as this would lead to loss of vitamins.
The red onions are loaded with Quercetin, which is considered as natural anti-allergen.
Celery
With water content upto 95%, celery contain essential nutrients, which helps keep you going during the hot weather.