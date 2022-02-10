A Few Good Reasons to Eat Corn for Weight Loss
Corn or maize is one of the most cultivated cereals after rice and wheat worldwide.
Corn has many useful nutrients, corn is also a beneficial food for weight loss.
Eating corn significantly reduces your appetite and make you feel satisfied.
Corn is very low in calories and 1 medium (102 g) ear of sweet yellow corn yields 87.7 calories.
Corn helps to keep the body hydrated and will maintain daily fluid needs which help in promoting weight loss.
Foods having low glycemic index value (55 or less) are more slowly digested and absorbed and ultimately helps with weight loss.
Add corn to green salads or fruit salads to make it a healthier choice for weight loss.