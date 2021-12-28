Amazing Benefits of Carrot for Skin and Hair
Carrots contain antioxidants such as beta-carotene, which offers them orange hue.
Glowing Skin
You can try a carrot face mask, made using grated carrot as well as honey for a bit of skin pampering.
Anti-aging
Vitamin A present in the carrot helps destroy the free radicals to help prevent signs of aging.
Good for Dry skin
Potassium deficiency may lead to dry skin, carrots are rich in potassium, which helps them keep their skin, both hydrated and soft.
Carrot facial spray
Sooth your skin after the sun or being out in the wind as well as dust, by using the carrot spray to refresh and revive.
Hair loss treatment
Drinking carrot juice regularly helps keep your hair healthy and strong.
Oral health
Carrots help scrape off plaque as well as food particles, especially if you tend to eat them raw.
Good for women health issues
Carrots are good for post-menopausal women who tend to suffer from hot flushes.