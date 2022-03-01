Amazing Benefits of Jackfruit Seeds
Jackfruit is the jack of all fruits, the best part of this fruit, everything is edible
The best part is jackfruit is its seed, A single fruit can have around 100 to 500 seeds.
One cup of jackfruit has about 7g protein, 38g carbs, 1.5 fibre and 1g fat.
Combat wrinkles
Soak few jackfruits seeds in milk, then grind them to paste and apply on your wrinkles, in 4 weeks, fine lines are reduced.
Flawless skin
Same paste apply everyday at night half an hour before you to go sleep, wash off. Your skin would flawless and radiant.
Prevents constipation
These seeds have high amount of fibre, hence prevents constipation.
Anti-cancer nutrients
These seeds are rich in Phytonutrients which are known to have anti-cancer properties.
Immune system
Jackfruit seeds are known strengthen immune system.
Studies reveal that seeds can help prevent night blindness and also certain eye health problems.
One cannot eat jackfruit seeds raw, you must either boil or roast them, their taste is like a fruity potato.