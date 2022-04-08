Amazing health Benefits of Popcorn
Popcorn is a variety of corn kernel, which forcefully expands and puffs up when heated.
Popcorn is a whole grain food and contains high amounts of several important nutrients.
Improves digestive health
Popcorn is high in dietary fibre, which helps with digestive regularity, keeps a feeling of fullness throughout the day.
Antioxidant benefits
Yellow popcorn is rich in carotenoid antioxidants, including lutein and zeaxanthin, which not only helps in protecting eye health, and may guard against Age related maclar degeneration.
Supports healthy bone function
Popcorn contains phosphorus, a mineral that aids in supporting healthy bone function.
Controls blood sugar levels
Dietary fibre also has an impact on blood sugar levels within the body.
Prevents aging
Popcorn acts as anti aging agent. Free radicals do a lot more damage than cancer.
Lowers cholesterol level
Popcorn also reduces the strain on the cardiac system, since the heart doesn’t need to work so hard to move blood through clogged vessels and arteries