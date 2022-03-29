Banana Flower or Banana Blossom is Superfood: Know its benefits
The extract in banana flower contains ethanol, which helps prevent the growth of pathogenic bacteria.
Supports Menstrual Wellness
Cooked banana flowers can help deal with abdomen pain and also help reduce menstrual bleeding.
Control Diabetes
Banana flower extract helps promote glucose uptake, which in turn help reduce blood sugar levels.
Boosts mood and reduces anxiety
Banana flower acts as a natural antidepressant.
Slows the gaining process
Banana flower, is rich in vitamin C and they are potent source of antioxidants, it is very vital for health, they also help reduce stress on cells and helps slow down the aging process
Boost iron levels
By regularly adding banana flower in your meal, it will help increase the level of red bloods cells and also help combat iron deficiency anaemia.
Remedies digestive problem
Banana flower is alkaline food, which effectively neutralize the stomach acid secretions and provides respite from indigestion.
Promotes kidney function
By adding banana flower in your diet, it works as a natural remedy for dissolving painful kidney stones and it also help averts the risk of inflammation and urinary problems.