Banana Stem Juice: A Miracle Drink
Banana Stem juice has got amazing health benefits, you can prepare it with greater ease
While preparing this drink, you must remove few outer lays and then chopping into roundels
To avoid discoloration, you must soak them in water or buttermilk or you can add lemon juice
Ingredients required is, banana stem one cup, curd ¼ cup, salt to taste, roasted cumin powder ¼ teaspoon, water. Take all these ingredients and put them into mixer grinder jar and blend it.
If you wish to have it sweet, then you need, banana stem one cup, curd ¼ cup, sugar or jaggery one tablespoon and water, mix all the ingredients and blend it, in a mixie jar.
Do not strain, drink with or without ice.
One of the major benefit, it helps flush out toxins in your body