Benefits of Arbi Leaves or Taro Leaves or Colocasia leaves
Colocasia leaves are commonly known as Elephant Ears due to its shape
Promotes Eye Health
Good Source of Vitamin A
Boost immune System
It has vitamin C, vital for building White blood cells.
Builds Healthy heart
Good source of folate, key factor in protecting you from heart diseases
Prevents Cancer
Two key nutrients Vitamin A & C helps you keep away from chronic disease such as cancer
Maintains healthy digestive system
The fiber helps add bulk to stool and easy movement through digestive tract
Aids in weight loss
A wise choice for weight watchers and diabetics.