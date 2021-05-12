Best Motivational Quotes of Florence Nightingale –Founder of Modern Nursing
Florence Nightingale is a British nurse, Social reformer and Statistician, she is also known as founder of the Modern Nursing. Today on international nurse day, we have a made list of motivational quotes of her.
I attribute my success to this – I never gave or took any excuse.
Live life when you have it. Life is a splendid gift – there is nothing small about it.
And what nursing has to do in either case, is to put the patient in the best condition for nature to act upon him.
Rather, ten times, die in the surf, heralding the way to a new world, than stand idly on the shore.
If a nurse declines to do these kinds of things for her patient, ‘because it is not her business’, I should say that nursing was not her calling.
Let whoever is in charge keep this simple question in her head (not, how can I always do this right thing myself, but) how can I provide for this right thing to be always done?
The very first requirement in a hospital is that it should do the sick no harm.
No man, not even a doctor, ever gives any other definition of what a nurse should be than this – ‘devoted and obedient’. This definition would do just as well for a porter. It might even do for a horse. It would not do for a policeman.
To be ‘in charge’ is certainly not only to carry out the proper measures yourself but to see that everyone else does so too.
Wise and humane management of the patient is the best safeguard against infection.