Betel Leaf : An Miraculous & Medicinal Herb
Detox option
This heart-shaped leaf is a great detox option.
Weight loss
When you combine the leaves with black pepper, you have a potent weight loss remedy
For Hair
This wonder leaf helps treat dandruff, reduces hair fall and makes your tresses much stronger.
For Skin
Betel leaf helps prevent fine lines, allergies, itchiness and also heal wounds.
Better digestion
Simply chewing the leaf after each meal helps with the secretion of gastric juices that aid better digestion.
Improves oral health
Boil the leaves in some distilled water, sieve, cool and gargle every morning.
Benefits the respiratory system
It is potent enough to cure asthma, bronchitis, cough and cold, along with lung and chest congestion.