Covaxin Receives Approval for Emergency use for Children aged 2 to 18 years
Good news! The Subject Expert Committee of the drug regulator has recommended offering an emergency use authorization to Covaxin for 2 to 18 year age group.
The indigenously developed Bharat biotech’s Covaxin, in its statement, said that this represents one of the 1st approvals worldwide for Covid-19 vaccines for the 2 to 18 age group.
Two doses of Covaxin would be administered to children with a gap of 28 days.
For Adults, the government has set up gap of 4 to 6 weeks between the 2 shots.
Covaxin , has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Covaxin has been used on adults in India’s ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive.
This one, is the 2nd Covid-19 vaccine to receive approval for children in India.
Drug Controller General of India, in August has approved ZyCov-D for children aged 12 and above as well as adults. However, the rollout has still not yet begun.
The above development comes amid India closing in to 100 Crore Vaccination Coverage.
The world’s largest vaccine drive had commenced on 16th January this year.