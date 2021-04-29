Covid-19: Best Oximeters To Track Your SpO2

A pulse oximeter helps you know the oxygen saturation levels and heartbeat levels in your body. A reading above 95% is normal, and if the reading falls below 90, please visit a doctor.

BPL Smart Oxy Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter - Rs 3,599

Four directional colours OLED display provides a clear view of SpO2, PR and Perfusion Index. It has visual and audible alarm indication Alerts user in case of high/low measurement readings.

HealthSense Accu-Beat FP 910 Pulse Oximeter - Rs 2,999

Its single button operation controls the device for measuring & setting the alarm & sound features. Auto Sleep Mode helps to save on batteries. Its anti-motion technology allows in taking accurate readings.

Beurer PO30 Pulse Oximeter - Rs 2,799

It is easy to use, as the device has a sizeable coloured display with adjustable brightness and orientation, four graphic display formats, auto switch-off, and a low battery indicator.

Choicemmed MD300CN340 Pulse Oximeter - Rs 2,499

The Oximeter features a dual-colour OLED display and shows the SpO2 levels, pulse rate, perfusion index and pulse bar. It also has an auto-sleep mode feature and ten brightness levels for users.

Dr Trust Signature Series Pulse Oximeter - Rs 2,499

They are designed for people of all ages. Its ABS material built makes it durable. Its water-resistant feature withstands accidental splashes.

DR VAKU® Swadesi Pulse Oximeter Fingertip - Rs 1,799

Suitable for sports enthusiasts. It accommodates a wide range of finger sizes, low power consumption, long battery life, automatic power off after 16 seconds.