Lambda Vs Delta Variant: All you need to know

The Lambda variant was 1st identified in Peru in the month of December. The Delta variant was 1st detected in India, in the month of October 2020.
The WHO has designated Delta as a “Variant of Concern” whereas Lambda is designated a degree lower as “Variant of interest”.
Delta variant Symptoms
Delta Variants symptoms include the common cold, such as cough, fever or headache, with the addition of significant loss of smell.
Lambda Variant symptoms
Lambda variants symptoms include high temperature, continuous cough and loss of change in smell or taste.
There exist lot of evidence, which points out, delta is much more contagious than lambda variant and viral loads are also much higher.
Delta Variant does not have the N501Y spike mutation found in the alpha, beta and gamma variants, which enabled them to invade more cells more successfully when compared to the original virus.
Lambda variant shares mutation in common with the alpha variants, the beta and the gamma, which are dominant variant in Brazil
People infected with delta have 1000 times more virus in their respiratory tract.
Lambda is more transmissible than the original SARS-COV-2 virus, which is similar to delta as well as other variants.
Data remain spilt as to how well vaccine can protect against the lambda variant. For delta variants, experts are of the opinion that, vaccines offer different ranges of protection, but getting fully vaccinated is crucial.