Do not Discard Papaya Seeds, they contain essential nutrients
Papaya seeds are a good source of many important nutrients, including antioxidants, monounsaturated fats, and fiber.
Papaya seed extract was effective against three strains of fungi, including the specific pathogen responsible for causing yeast infections.
May protect kidney function
Research suggests that eating papaya seeds could protect and preserve the health and function of your kidneys.
One test-tube study found that papaya seed extract helped reduce inflammation and protect against cancer development.
May improve digestive health
Increasing fiber intake increased stool frequency in people with constipation.
Do not take large amounts
Some research suggests that it could be harmful in large amounts.
Moderate amount
High doses may cause side effects, but these issues can easily be avoided by moderating your intake and sticking to a few servings per day.