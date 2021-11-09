Easy & Tasty Coconut water Healthy Drinks
Tender coconut & Chia seeds Lemonade
In coconut water, add chia seeds, lemon juice and honey, mix it, it becomes ultimate natural energy booster. Garnish it with mint leaves.
Coconut water mango drink
For this, you require, 250 ml coconut water, 100g fresh mango cheek, 2 tsp honey, 20g oats, 5g sliced almonds and ice.
Coconut water & blueberry cooler
Ingredients required, I cup coconut water, ½ cup blueberries(frozen) 4 strawberries or raspberries, 1 freshly squeezed orange and handful of ice cubes.
Kokum in coconut water
In a glass, you can add 2 tbsp sugar-free kokum syrup and then mix 3 tsp black salt, then you can add 1 cup coconut water and a dash of lemon juice. Also add mint leaves.
Coconut water with lemon and mint
To coconut water, add mint leaves, 1tsp honey and 1 lemon. Mix, stir well & serve.
Water melon cooler
Take about 250ml of coconut water, watermelon chunks, 1 handful of mint, blend it. while serving, add slices of lemon to the cooler.
Pineapple coconut water cooler
Add freshly juiced pineapple juice, coconut water, ginger juice and mix it and add slices of lemon.