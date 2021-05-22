Eight Foods which can help lower your Blood naturally
Citrus fruits
A study has been conducted on Japanese women, who daily had lemon juice, paired with walking, it resulted in reduction in systolic blood pressure.
Fatty Fish
Fats can help in lowering blood pressure by reducing inflammation as well as oxylipins, the blood vessel constricting compounds.
Pumpkins seeds
Pumpkins seeds, these are power packed nutrients, they help control blood pressure. It contains magnesium, arinine, potassium; all of these can help reduce and relax blood pressure.
Beans
Numerous studies have claimed that, by including beans as well as lentils in your diet, it can help reduce blood pressure levels.
Berries
Blueberries, raspberries, chokeberries and strawberries, these are few of the berries, which have been associated with blood pressure lowering effects.
Pistachios
Pistachios contain high amount of varied nutrients, which include potassium, they help reduce blood pressure. Studies have proved that, it has strong effect on reducing both systolic as well as diastolic blood pressure.
Carrots
Carrots contain high amount of Phenolic compounds such as P-coumaric, chlorogenic and caffeic acids, they help relax the blood vessels and also help lower blood pressure.