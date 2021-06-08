From Shilpa Shetty To Aishwarya Rai: All About These Bollywood Divas Weight Loss Secrets
Karishma Kapoor
Kapoor Khandaan’s beautiful diva Karisma Kapoor makes sure that she takes the right per cent of carbohydrates to stay healthy. Be it her pasta or any other meal, she adds a pair of veggies and also includes egg whites and chicken to the dishes.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
It is all known that drinking 8 glasses of water not only makes one stay hydrated and also helps in owning that glowing skin. Aishwarya Rai also follows the same health tip and gulps down enough water and also ops for fruit juices in the place of junk food.
Sushmita Sen
This former beauty queen believes that regular workouts can make one stay strong and healthy. Being a yoga freak, she follows a regular workout regime too to own that toned body.
Malaika Arora
Even Malaika Arora is also a yoga freak! She also creates awareness among her fans sharing her yoga pics on social media pages too. Well, along with it, she stays healthy by having early dinner and that too before 7 PM avoiding high-calorie foods.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty believes that yoga makes her stay strong and fit even after crossing 40. She regularly practices it and believes that it calms down the mind too!
Madhuri Dixit
This ace dancer of Bollywood too believes that hydration is the key point in staying healthy. She also drinks coconut water to stay hydrated and says skipping meals is not the way to maintain the body’s metabolism.
Kajol
Even Kajol also believes in having a healthy meal to stay healthy. She haves 3 meals per day and also relies on healthy and nutritious bars for her cravings.