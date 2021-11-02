Ginger Juice, Excellent Remedy for Natural Hair Growth & Controls Hairfall
Ginger is a common food spice; it’s an excellent remedy for natural hair growth & helps control hairfall
When ginger juice is applied on the scalp, the scalp conditions clear up and promote hair growth.
Ginger juice is made using Ginger root. And it helps boost blood circulation to the scalp.
Numerous fatty acids, Vitamins and minerals present in Ginger can help strengthen the hair strands, which might help prevent hair loss.
You can either cut off an edge of the fresh root or massage directly on to your scalp
Another method is, you can puree the root in a blender and apply all over your hair.
You can apply ginger juice on your hair and leave it for 30 minutes or also overnight and rinse the hair
If treating the scalp only, you might add something acidic to the mask, such as yoghurt, lemon or apple cider vinegar.
You can also take ginger supplements in the form of teas, capsules and tablets.
Ginger in a powdered form is also convenient option; you can make a paste and apply it.