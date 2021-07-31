Here, you can find, how much and how often, you must breast feed, during the first days, weeks and months of your newborn
First few days
As newborn baby’s belly is tiny, she/he does not require a lot of milk, with each feeding to be full.
Your baby may desire to have milk as often every 1 to 3 hours. Frequent feeding definitely will help increase your milk supply and also it offers your baby practice at sucking and swallowing.
Most babies who are getting breast milk, must not be fed infant formula in the 1st few days.
First few weeks
As the baby grows, his or her belly would also grow. Your baby would gradually be able to drink more breast milk at each feeding.
First few weeks & months
Over the first few weeks and months, the time between feeding would start to get longer, on an average about every 2 to 4 hours .
6 to 12 months
You must continue to follow your baby’s cues and breastfeed when you notice signs of hunger( sometimes called” breastfeeding on demand).
6 to 12 months
Your breast milk is an important source of nutrition, even after you start feeding your baby solids.
12 to 24 months
The number of times a day a toddler breastfeed varies. Few of them, would like to breastfeed only before bed or in the morning, while others would continue to drink breast milk as a bigger portion of their daily diet.