How to lose Weight by Drinking Elaichi (cardamom) Water Everyday?
Drinking Boiled Elaichi (Cardamom) water, helps you lose weight. Hence it is worth adding this spice to your diet, if you are thinking of losing weight.
How to Make Elaichi Water?
You must peel about 5 to 6 cardamom and then soak it in water overnight. In the morning, you can heat the water and have it.
Frequency
You must drink this water three to four times a day to lose weight.
If you do this for a period of 14 days, you will lose considerable amount of weight.
Why you must drink this water?
When you start having this water, your craving will food would cut down and this would prevent from having more food then needed.
Early morning
Start having this water, early in the morning after brushing your teeth, this would help you lose few more kilos extra.
Skin glow
When you start having this water, even your skin would start glowing.