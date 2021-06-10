How to Maintain
Good Eye Health
While Working from Home?
Keep your eyes healthy, below we have listed a few tips to maintain good eye health.
One must ensure they take care of their eyes, since work from home might lead to unavoidable repercussions.
Vitamin A, helps in maintaining good eye health. Carrots, green leafy veggies are good source of this.
Along with taking vitamin A, it is important to exercise the eyes, to keep them strong, radiant and reduce degeneration due to overuse or age.
It is better to give rest to your eyes, if you spend more amount of time on your computer or phone
Keep your index finger on each of your eyes and rotate them both clockwise as well as anticlockwise.
You must also blink; this would offer lubrication to your eyes.
One should use a blue light filter; it is common for many gadgets.
Adhere to a healthy life style, such sleep better, exercise, healthy food, quit smoking, all this would help you to have better health and good vision.
Keep your hands clean, while touching your eyes, especially if you are contact lens wearer.
Computer monitor must be positioned about an arm’s length away from the eyes and 20 degrees below the eye level.