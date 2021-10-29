How to Prepare Karela Juice: Aids in Weight loss & Manage Sugar Levels
Drinking Karela juice in the morning helps manage blood sugar level and also helps in weight loss.
Bitter Gourd juice has strong bitter-pungent taste.
Karela is rich in dietary fibers and it is low in carbs, hence it is considered as an excellent weight loss companion.
To make the karela juice, you need bitter gourd, half spoon of salt or juice from half lemon and half cup of apple or pear juice.
Peel the karela with the help of a knife and slice it from the center.
After slicing the karela, scoop out the seeds and white flesh.
Now the karela into tiny chunks and soak the pieces into cold water for about 30 minutes
Add karela pieces in a blender and also add salt and lemon juice. Blend it.
To reduce the bitterness, add honey or jaggery or you can add some fresh fruits or juice of apple or pear
You can also add a pinch of black pepper and ginger; these can decrease the tartness and make it more palatable.