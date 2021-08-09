How to prevent obesity in Kids?
Obesity is common health problem, nowadays even children are having this problem
Young children should maintain a healthy weight without focusing on the scale.
Breastfeeding is associated with a reduced risk of childhood obesity
Older children must be educated about varied portion sizes and how it looks.
One must build early relationship with healthy foods
Make a habit of eating healthy foods as a family
Encourage your children to eat slowly and only when hungry
Limit unhealthy foods in the household
Incorporate fun and physical activity, your kids must engage in physical and fun activities at least an hour .
Limit your child’s screen time.