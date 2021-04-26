Interesting Facts of Eyes – A Window to the World

The greatest gift to the humans is the miracle of vision. You enjoy so many simple things in life with your vision. We tried to list few interesting facts of eyes.

Human eye work similar to a camera

You cannot keep your eyes open when you sneeze

Human eye can easily differentiate nearing 10 million different colors

The fastest muscle in the body is the eye

In a year, on an average, you blink around 4,200,000 times

Fingerprint has 40 unique characters, whereas iris has 256

We see things upside down and our brain turns the image in the correct way up

In space astronauts will not be able to cry

Male and female see colors slightly differently

Immediately after birth, babies can only see black, white & few shades of gray, later within a week they would be able see in color.