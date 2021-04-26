Interesting Facts of Eyes – A Window to the World
The greatest gift to the humans is the miracle of vision. You enjoy so many simple things in life with your vision. We tried to list few interesting facts of eyes.
Human eye work similar to a camera
You cannot keep your eyes open when you sneeze
Human eye can easily differentiate nearing 10 million different colors
The fastest muscle in the body is the eye
In a year, on an average, you blink around 4,200,000 times
Fingerprint has 40 unique characters, whereas iris has 256
We see things upside down and our brain turns the image in the correct way up
In space astronauts will not be able to cry
Male and female see colors slightly differently
Immediately after birth, babies can only see black, white & few shades of gray, later within a week they would be able see in color.