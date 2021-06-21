On June 21st
International Yoga Day
is observed, here is the list of a few of the basic yoga rules & regulations, which you should follow, while practicing yoga.
Wake up early
Get up early and practice yoga; this is the best time to do yoga because it should be done on empty stomach.
Begin with easy ones
Start off with the easy ones and then move to tougher Yoga Asanas
Comfortable yoga
When you practice yoga, ensure you wear comfortable clothes
Pause
After practicing each Yoga Asana pause for 10 seconds then you can move to another asana
Hard ground
Yoga should be practiced on hard ground, either use yoga mat or thick bed sheet, while performing yoga.
Remove shoes
Yoga should be practiced bare foot, hence remove your shoes while practicing.
Food & beverages
Food and beverages can be taken after an hour of practicing yoga
Neat & Clean room
Yoga should be practiced in a neat and clean room, it is recommended to not switch on fan neither you should practice yoga in an air conditioned room.
Take a shower
After practicing yoga, take a shower
Be regular
You should be regular only then you will able to enjoy the benefits of yoga