International Yoga Day: Yoga Asanas for Beginners
Seated forward bend (Paschimottanasana)
Stretches the lower back, massages the abdominal and pelvic organs and also tones the shoulders.
Warrior pose (Veerbhadrasana)
Improves balance in the body, augments stamina and releases stress in shoulders. Also, strengthens the legs, arms, lower back and is especially helpful for those leading a sedentary lifestyle.
Cat pose (Marjiarasana)
Improves digestion, relaxes the mind, makes the spine flexible and strengthens wrists and shoulders.
Child pose (Shishuasana)
Allays constipation and soothes the nervous system.
Bending backward (Ardhachakrasana)
Tones the arms and shoulder muscles and stretches the upper front torso.
Forward bend (Hastapadasna)
Stretches the abdominal muscles, the upper back, hamstring and calf muscles.
Chair pose (Utkatasna)
Strengthens the lower back, balances the body and boosts determination.
Yogic sleep (Yoga Nidra)
Always end the routine with Yoga Nidra as it prepares the nervous system to absorb the effects of all yoga postures performed.
Butterfly pose (Baddhakonsasana)
Improves bowel movement, relieves menstrual discomfort and improves flexibility in groin and hip region.
Angle pose(Konasana)
Helps those suffering from constipation and sciatica, augments flexibility of spine and tones arms, legs and abdominal organs.