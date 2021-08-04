Jackfruit must be new food on your diet chart
Jackfruit is an exotic fruit which has been originated in India and Malaysia.
This fruit can weigh around 5 to 20 kgs and it has got fibrous texture, resembling meat.
Aids digestion
This fruit is high in fibre, hence it aids in digestion.
Full longer
Those individuals who are interested in losing weight, it helps you to keep energised and also help you to feel full for a longer period.
Type 2 diabetes and obesity
Several studies have revealed that, the above fruit helps in management of type 2 diabetes and obesity.
Anti inflammatory role
The anti - inflammatory role of jackfruit, helps prevents the progression of obesity associated low grade inflammation as well as its complication.
Anti-oxidant capacity
The seeds of the jackfruit contain much higher anti-oxidant capacity than the edible portion. Seeds can be eaten roasted or boiled.
Control sugar levels
Jackfruit has a low glycemic index; it helps prevent sugar level in your bloodstream from shooting up.
Keep BP in check
Jackfruit is high in flavanones; it not only helps lower blood pressure and also helps cholesterol level within normal range.
Boon for skin health
Jackfruit is a boon for skin health; it makes you look young as it is high in nutrients and antioxidants like vitamin C.