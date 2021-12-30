Kesar, why it is Sought After Spice?
Kesar is not only most expensive spice in the world, but very labor-intensive crop.
Origin
Kesar is harvested from the Crocus sativus flower. It is believed to have originated in Iran or Greece.
Kesar is cultivated in North India but 90% of it is produced in Iran. In Tamil language, it is called as kunkumappu and in Telugu language Kunkuma.
Saffron is used in cooking as well as an Ayurvedic medicine for several health problems.
Combats insomnia
Saffron can help improve your sleep quality by increasing non-REM sleep.
Boosts Sex drive
Kesar is an aphrodisiac that boosts your sex drive while also improving erectile function and sexual satisfaction.
Improves eyesight in adults
Kesar can help adults with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) improve their eyesight.
Lowers blood sugar levels
Kesar improves insulin sensitivity which can lower blood sugar levels.
Improves skin health
Kesar enhances your complexion by slowing collagen deterioration while protecting the skin from free radicals by using its antioxidants.
Combats baldness
Saffron may help combat baldness by promoting hair growth if used topically as a paste.