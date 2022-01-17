Know Top Health Benefits of Eating Nuts
Nuts, despite being high on fat, they offer impressive health benefits.
Most consumed nuts include almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, pistachios, pine nuts and walnuts.
Great Source of Nutrients
Nuts are high in fat and low in carbs and a great source of several nutrients, which include vitamin E, magnesium and selenium.
Add mood boosting food to your diet
Especially almonds, cashew and walnuts are fantastic, you can include them in your diet to boost your mood.
Loaded with Antioxidants
Nuts are loaded with Antioxidant powerhouses
May aid weight loss
Almonds have consistently shown to promote weight loss, rather than weight gain in controlled studies.
Beneficial for Type 2 diabetes
Nuts may be one of the best foods, for people suffering from type 2 diabetes.
May reduce the risk of heart attack
Numerous studies suggested that nuts help lower heart disease and stroke risk due to their benefits for cholesterol levels.