Lime. small citrus fruit offers amazing health benefits
This small citrus fruit offers amazing health benefits, one of the benefit is, it promotes consumption of water.
Lime juice Improves helps cut down on sugary drinks and soda, which is not an healthy option.
Lime juice contains compounds, which help stimulate digestive secretions in the stomach and aid digestion.
Lime juice also helps in improving the appearance of aging skin.
The citric acid present in lime juice helps in boosting person’s metabolism and it also helps in burning more calories and stores less fat.
When you consume lime water regularly it may help prevent and also shorten the lifespan of cold and cases of flu.
Drinking lime water helps in preventing the accumulation of streptococcus bacteria, thus prevents the growth of micro-organism.
Vitamin C and citric acid present in lime juice help breakup or prevent the formation of few types of kidney stones.
Always try to drink within a day, so that it does not lose the flavor, only then you can reap its amazing health benefits.
While preparing lime juice, you can also add thick slice of lime to the lime juice.