Make your Own Weight loss Drinks: All You need is Water & Few Ingredients
Cumin Water
Boil cumin in water and have this everyday
Kalonji Seed Water
Crush 3 to 4 kalonji seeds into powder, then add lemon and honey in water and have it everyday
Apple Cider Vinegar
Just add it to the warm water, have it daily in the morning
Apple and Cinnamon
Add apple and cinnamon in water and keep sipping entire day
Cardamom
Add few cardamom to the boiled water and drink it either in morning or night
Lemon and honey water
Add lemon and honey water to luke warm water, have it in morning on empty stomach
Strawberry mint water
To make your weight loss less boring add, straw berries and mint to the water and have it.