National Nutrition Week 2022: 7 Rare Nutrition Fruits
With a climate that ranges from Himalayan to tropical, India has much to offer in terms of fruit diversity.
Jungle Jalebi
Jungle jalebi contains vitamin C, vitamin B1, B2, B3, vitamin K, iron, calcium, phosphorus, protein, dietary fibre, sodium and vitamin A.
Star fruit
India is one of the largest producer of the fruit. This fruit has good nutritional value.
Budha’s hand
Believed to have originated in the lower Himalayas, botanists are unsure if it’s native to the region in India or China
Langsah/Lotka (Langsat)
A small, translucent, orb-shaped fruit, langsah is most often found in South India.
Mangustaan (Mangosteen)
Though it is the national fruit of Thailand, it is believed that the trees of this fruit used to flourish in southern India throughout the 18th century.
Elephant Apple
Grown in: Assam, Kolkata, Bihar, Odisha and the sub-Himalayan tract from Kumaon to Garhwal.
Karonda (Carandas Cherry)
Grown in: The Siwalik Hills of Bihar and West Bengal, the Western Ghats and the Nilgiri Hills