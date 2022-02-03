Peanut Butter, is good for you: Health benefits are Numerous
Peanut butter is favorite among both adult & children.
One should have it in moderation, as it contains high in calories & fat.
Weight loss
Numerous studies has revealed, eating peanuts help maintain weight.
Boosts heart health
Peanut butter contains numerous nutrients, which can help improve heart health.
Helps manage blood sugar levels
Peanut butter does not have added sugar, hence does not have impact on blood glucose levels.
Reduces risk of breast disease
Eating peanut butter, beginning from young age, it helps reduce the risk of benign breast disease.
While selecting peanut butter product, look it contains only peanuts and few or no other ingredients.