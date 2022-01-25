Pomegranate: Eat this Delicious winter fruit, it’s health benefits are many
Antioxidants
This fruit offers much needed antioxidants to your skin.
Fiber
It has also got fiber, which helps in reduction of cholesterol.
Insulin levels
This fruit helps in regulating the insulin levels.
Build immunity
This fruit has also got vitamin C and Vitamin K to increase your immunity.
One pomegranate supplies one-quarter of a day’s worth of folate and one-third of your daily vitamin C.
The plant compounds in pomegranate can help fight harmful microorganisms.
There are few evidences that prove, pomegranate can improve memory.
Help reduce your risk of various serious illnesses, including heart disease, cancer, arthritis and other inflammatory condition