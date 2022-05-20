Raisin Water: Best Detox Drink for weight loss

Raisins or black grapes, traditionally used to add sweetness and flavor to the traditional sweets.
Drinking Raisin Water, it is great way of fuelling your body with few amazing health benefits.
It helps improve heart health to boost your immunity, raisin water offers amazing health benefits.
How to make it?
You require 150 grams raisins, 2 cups of water and lemon(optional), in a pan, add water and boil it, switch off the stove and in this boiling water soak raisins overnight. Drink this water next day morning empty stomach.
You can add lemon to this water to enhance the flavor and also helps aid weight loss.
Improves bowel movement
Raisins have fiber, that is great for the digestive system
Raisings have both fructose and glucose, which keeps you energised and full whole day.