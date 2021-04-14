Ramadan 2021: Fasting Tips for Diabetics

For people with diabetes, fasting during Ramadan is a personal choice. One should decide about it considering religious guidelines for exemption and medical consultation to ensure a healthy and safe Ramadan.
Consult your doctor before you decide to fast; your doctor is the best advisor.
In Sehri, take balanced diet food and do not overeat.
Minimise consumption of carbohydrates from sugar and highly processed grains.
Prefer carbohydrates that are low on the GI and high in fibre, like whole grains.
Monitor blood sugar level continuously and beware of symptoms of high or low blood sugar.
Keep yourself hydrated
In Sehri and Iftaar, drink a lot of water, sugar-free and decaffeinated drinks.
Avoid canned juices, sugar juices and caffeinated drinks.
Avoid sugar-heavy desserts, starchy and deep-fried food items.
Include vegetables, pulses, fruits, and curd on your plate.
Avoid sleeping soon after dinner; there should be a minimum of 2 hrs gap between your meal and sleep.