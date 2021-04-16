Ramadan 2021: Healthy Drinks to Quench Your Thirst This Ramadan
We can make these juices with different fruits that are available at home. They are healthy and provides a variety of vitamins and minerals needed for our body during Ramadan.
Aab Shola (Aam Panna)
Aam Panna is a renowned Indian drink for its heat-resistant property. It is prepared with raw mangoes. Some mint leaves and a dash of lemon will surely enhance the taste.
Nimbu Pani (Lemon Water)
The most sought after summer drink to beat the heat is Nimbu Pani. It instantly refreshes and gives you energy after the day-long fasting of unbearable summer heat.
Sabze ke beenj ka sharbat (Basil seeds juice)
The basil seeds that resemble the chia seeds are known as sabza seeds in India - primarily used in falooda and milkshakes. These seeds are very healthy.
Lassi
A well-known traditional drink is a blend of curd, water, spices and topped with dry fruits. This super drink is refreshing and rejuvenating during hot summers.
Butter Milk
Buttermilk or Chaas is one of the favourite coolers. It is brilliant as a digestive drink; add cumin to enhance its benefits. It brings in all the benefits of curd with lesser fat content.
Dates and Milk
This is the ultimate staple Ramadan mix. The dates are cut in half and soaked or boiled in milk, sweetened to taste, and served chilled.
Roof Afza
Rooh Afza syrup is generally served mixed with cold milk/water and ice. Rooh Afza is often prepared as part of Iftar during Ramadan. This is a natural sharbat containing pure ingredients that can surely cool you down and refresh after day-long fasting.
Coconut Water
Coconut water is a popular beverage, nicknamed "Mother Nature's sports drink," bringing outstanding health benefits with it. It's a perfect natural drink to quench your thirst.
Sugarcane Juice
A glass of raw sugarcane juice has a surprising number of health benefits and is loaded with critical nutrients that our body needs. This drink revitalizes you and rescues you from getting dehydrated.
Mixed Fruit Juices
Mixed Fruit Juice is one of the most refreshing Beverages or Juice, full of nutrients and taste. It has nutritional values that help to improve your immunity as well.