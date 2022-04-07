Ramadan 2022: Food items to beat the heat

Here are some items to include in your daily diet to keep it refreshing and hydrating during hot summer.
Aab Shola (Aam Panna)
Aam Panna is a renowned Indian drink for its heat-resistant property. It is prepared with raw mangoes. Some mint leaves and a dash of lemon will surely enhance the taste.
Buttermilk
Drinking buttermilk helps to cool down your body and improve metabolism.
Coconut water
Coconut water maintains electrolyte stability in your body. It combats hot weather by keeping you hydrated and boosting your digestive ability.
Cucumber
Cucumber is inexpensive, packed with water and helps to detoxify your body overall body. It is an excellent coolant.
Herbal teas
Herbal teas include Hibiscus tea, Chamomile teas, Mint juices, Amla juices, Orange juice, lime juice etc., which are very healthy during this season. Herbs and spices are excellent to manage excess body heat.
Muskmelon
The high fibre and water content of muskmelon also contributes to cooling down body systems and managing blood pressure.
Watermelon
Watermelon has high water content, and a good amount of lycopene, Vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, amino acid, antioxidants and is low in sodium and calories.
Yoghurt
Yoghurt helps reduce chronic inflammation, responsible for anxiety, stress, and depression. You can consume curd in smoothies, buttermilk, sweet lassis and raita.