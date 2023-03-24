Ramadan 2023: What not to consume in Sehri
Carbonated Drinks
Soda is not only high in sugar and other unhealthy content but can make your body dehydrate faster and cause discomfort and bloating in this hot weather.
Coffee
Coffee tends to dehydrate the body, increase the body's general temperature and negatively impact the digestive system.
Fried Food
Fried foods are extremely dehydrating to the body. They reduce the water levels in the body and can make you feel bloated, constipated, etc.
Junk Food
Similar to fried food, junk foods are extremely unhealthy. Junk foods are high in sodium which further dehydrates the body.
Pickles
Pickles are very high in sodium which can also encourage dehydration in the body. hot beverages.
Spicy Food
Avoid consuming spicy foods to avoid indigestion or heartburn during fasting.
Sugary Drinks
Sugary drinks can lead to dehydration, increase blood sugar levels and make you feel more thirsty.
Milkshakes
Milkshakes are very high in sugar, which makes them dehydrated. In addition to this, they are full of unhealthy calories.