Ramadan 2023: What not to consume in Sehri
Carbonated Drinks

Soda is not only high in sugar and other unhealthy content but can make your body dehydrate faster and cause discomfort and bloating in this hot weather.
Coffee

Coffee tends to dehydrate the body, increase the body's general temperature and negatively impact the digestive system.
Fried Food

Fried foods are extremely dehydrating to the body. They reduce the water levels in the body and can make you feel bloated, constipated, etc.
Junk Food

Similar to fried food, junk foods are extremely unhealthy. Junk foods are high in sodium which further dehydrates the body.
Pickles

Pickles are very high in sodium which can also encourage dehydration in the body. hot beverages.
Spicy Food

Avoid consuming spicy foods to avoid indigestion or heartburn during fasting.
Sugary Drinks

Sugary drinks can lead to dehydration, increase blood sugar levels and make you feel more thirsty.
Milkshakes

Milkshakes are very high in sugar, which makes them dehydrated. In addition to this, they are full of unhealthy calories.