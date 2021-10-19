Seduce your Taste buds with Healthy Jamun Cooler Recipe
Healthy Jamun Cooler recipe is must try drink; it not only tastes good and helps cure infections.
First step, you must deseed the jamun and the collect it in a bowl.
Ingredients
1 cup jamun, 2 cups chilled water, 1 tablespoon honey
Other ingredients
1 pinch black pepper powder, 1 pinch salt, 1 lemon, juice squeezed out, mint leaves for garnish
Deseeded jamun, add honey, pepper and salt. Blend it adding cool water.
Blend till a smooth texture is formed.
Adjust lemon juice, pepper and salt at this stage, add more if essential.
Pour into serving glass and garnish with mint leaves and serve immediately
Serve the healthy jamun cooler with few Phool Makhana and Palak Pakora during your tea time snack.