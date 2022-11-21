Seven Alternatives to Green Tea
If you are searching for healthy alternatives to Green tea, here you can find the list
Rose tea
This one, is natural zero calorie drink, which works to calm down your hunger pangs.
Yellow Tea (aka Chinese huángchá or Korean hwangcha)
The appearance seems closer to green tea except for the grassiness
Orange peel tea
To make this tea, one has to follow the traditional Chinese medicinal book
Kombucha tea
This one is another kind of fermented tea
Argentina mate tea
This tea is full of flavors
This tea is also known as flowering tea, tea blooms while steeping